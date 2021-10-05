Collierville officer returns to work after severely injured while on duty

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Collierville police officer has returned to work after being injured while on duty earlier this year.

Officer Jacqueline Conlan sustained extensive injuries during a traffic stop. Conlan along with another officer was involved in a physical confrontation with a suspect and dragged by his vehicle as he attempted to flee.

The Collierville Police Department announced Monday that Conlan has been released by her doctors to return to full duty.

The other officer involved in the incident, Rachel Tiger, returned to duty in August.

