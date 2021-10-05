Corvette plows into a house in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crashed into a Memphis home Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at a home at the intersection of Circle Avenue and East Parkway North.

First responders were on the scene after a Corvette crashed into the side of the house. Memphis police say no injuries were reported.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.