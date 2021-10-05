Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 22 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Crowning Confidence

Love yourself inside and out. See how Ms. International United Miss is inspiring women to wear their crown with confidence.

Brandi Jo Middleton | 2021 International United Miss | crowningconfidence.org internationalunitedmiss.com

Gould’s Salon Spa | 10 Location in the Mid-South | gouldsalonspa.com

Road Trip: Miami’s Havana Neighborhood

A national treasure just a road trip away. If you’re looking to dive into Cuban culture – see how Little Havana gives you a taste of traditional food and authentic art.

Local Tequila Brand: Disbelef Spirits

Smooth and mellow tastes. Find out how Bluff City locals built their own brand of premium Tequila after a journey to Mexico.

Toriano Banks | Co-Founder of Disbelef Spirits | disbelefspirits.com

Hunting Tools From Classic Arms

‘Tis the season for hunting. Hear from a gun expert on the best models to take down on your next trip to the deer stands or duck blind.

