Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 22 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Crowning Confidence

Love yourself inside and out. See how Ms. International United Miss is inspiring women to wear their crown with confidence.

Brandi Jo Middleton | 2021 International United Miss | crowningconfidence.org internationalunitedmiss.com

Gould’s Salon Spa | 10 Location in the Mid-South | gouldsalonspa.com

Road Trip: Miami’s Havana Neighborhood

A national treasure just a road trip away. If you’re looking to dive into Cuban culture – see how Little Havana gives you a taste of traditional food and authentic art.

Local Tequila Brand: Disbelef Spirits

Smooth and mellow tastes. Find out how Bluff City locals built their own brand of premium Tequila after a journey to Mexico.

Toriano Banks | Co-Founder of Disbelef Spirits | disbelefspirits.com

Hunting Tools From Classic Arms

‘Tis the season for hunting. Hear from a gun expert on the best models to take down on your next trip to the deer stands or duck blind.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Transformer fire update
Transformer fire at MLGW substation causing large power outage, nearby school delays opening
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village

Latest News

Cuban Cuisine & the Latin Language
Bluff City Life: Thursday, 23 Sept
Crowning Confidence
Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 22 Sept pt. 1 of 4
Petals of Purpose
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 21 Sept
DIY Hummingbird Feeder
Bluff City Life: Monday, 20 Sept