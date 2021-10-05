Bluff City Life: Thursday, 23 Sept

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

From Folk Art to Fine Art

Bold and uplifting! Renowned Mid-South artist Billy Moore paints a vibrant and whimsical spin to southern life!

Billy Moore | Instagram - @moorefolkart

Folk and Fine Art Show of Billy Moore | October 15 - December 10, 2021 | Free Admission

Reception: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15, 2021

Buckman Arts Center at St. Mary’s | 60 Perkins Extended, Memphis, TN 38117

GALLERY HOURS: Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

buckmanartscenter.com

Cuban Cuisine & the Latin Language

Take a bite of Cuban culture through it’s cuisine and make a stop at a local Cuban Restaurant.

Sabor Caribe | 662 Madison Ave | saborcaribememphis.com

A diverse display of Latin American culture in Memphis. September 2021 marks the 2nd Latin Festival held in Overton Square by Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group to celebrate and showcase the vastness of Latin culture here in the Mid-South. Learn about the variety in the Spanish language from a linguistical standpoint from a native speaker.

Diana Ruggiero | Associate Professor of World Languages at University of Memphis

Latin Fest 2021 | cazateatro.org

Hygiene Heroes’ Sanitation Strategy

Staying clean during Covid. Disinfecting is the key to keeping your family safe from the virus and my next guest is showing a tool that’s perfect for getting it done.

Thom Whitley | Enviro-Master of Memphis | enviro-master.com

Action News 5 Blood Drive

One donation makes all the difference. Vitalant and Action News 5 partner together for a life-saving blood drive. See why the need is so urgent and who benefits from your donation.

Lawren Bogard | Recruitment Manager for Vitalant | vitalant.org

Click here to learn about the Action News 5 Blood Drive during National Sickle Cell Awareness Month

