901 FC nears first playoff, Kissiedou up for USL Player of the Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long summer for the Boys in Black, but it’s paying off in the fall on the Pitch for Memphis 901 FC.

The 901 pulling above .500 with precision like 3-Nil win on the road at Tulsa over the weekend. The victory moves Memphis to 9-8-8 on the season and puts them in a virtual tie for fourth with the OKC Energy in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Central with seven games left.

901 FC is right at the cut line for the playoffs, and Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou is cementing his spot as one of the best in USL play scoring two goals against Tulsa and running the show to perfection. He’s among four players nominated for USL Player of the Week.

Memphis’ next match is at Home Wednesday hosting Louisville City FC at AutoZone Park.

