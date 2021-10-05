Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

901 FC nears first playoff, Kissiedou up for USL Player of the Week

901 FC vs Atlanta United 2
901 FC vs Atlanta United 2(WMC)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a long summer for the Boys in Black, but it’s paying off in the fall on the Pitch for Memphis 901 FC.

The 901 pulling above .500 with precision like 3-Nil win on the road at Tulsa over the weekend. The victory moves Memphis to 9-8-8 on the season and puts them in a virtual tie for fourth with the OKC Energy in the United Soccer League’s Eastern Conference Central with seven games left. 

901 FC is right at the cut line for the playoffs, and Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou is cementing his spot as one of the best in USL play scoring two goals against Tulsa and running the show to perfection. He’s among four players nominated for USL Player of the Week. 

Memphis’ next match is at Home Wednesday hosting Louisville City FC at AutoZone Park.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram back online after worldwide outage
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Deadly home invasion near Rhodes College
Police continue search for suspects in deadly home invasion near Rhodes College

Latest News

Tigers men’s soccer moving toward conference tournament
Ryan Silverfield prioritizes players' mental health during COVID-19.
Silverfield talks ball security after UofM fumbles away win at Memphis
Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers (2) passes down field against Texas A&M during the...
Rogers big day for Bulldogs leads to big time awards
Memphis Grizzlies
Grizzlies ready for pre-season