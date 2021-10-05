15-year-old killed in hit and run crash in Covington
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy from Covington is dead after he was hit by a car on October 1, according to police.
Covington Police Department says Anthony Whiteman was hit by a dark SUV while riding his bike along Highway 51 just south of Garland Avenue around 8:20 p.m.
Whiteman died in the hospital the next day.
CPD is neighbors and businesses near the scene of the crash to get any surveillance footage of the driver involved.
A community member has created a GoFundMe to help Whiteman’s family. So far, people have donated nearly $800.
