15-year-old killed in hit and run crash in Covington

15-year-old Anthony Whiteman
15-year-old Anthony Whiteman(Family of Anthony Whiteman)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 5, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old boy from Covington is dead after he was hit by a car on October 1, according to police.

Covington Police Department says Anthony Whiteman was hit by a dark SUV while riding his bike along Highway 51 just south of Garland Avenue around 8:20 p.m.

Whiteman died in the hospital the next day.

CPD is neighbors and businesses near the scene of the crash to get any surveillance footage of the driver involved.

A community member has created a GoFundMe to help Whiteman’s family. So far, people have donated nearly $800.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

