Youth Villages targets helping kids through trauma

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When school violence happens, it can often be tough for parents to help children understand their feelings.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas spoke with Dr. Justin Dodson, assistant director of clinical services at Youth Village, on how parents navigate the difficult conversation after a 13-year-old was shot at Cumming K-8 Optional School.

“It’s really important for parents to give their children the ability to share their emotions and their feelings,” Dr. Dodson said. “Encouraging to talk about what they saw, what they heard, what they felt and then also praise them when they are honest. Praise them when they can label their emotions with what was going on inside their bodies at the time of the event.”

He also said it was important for parents not to shame their children if they are not ready to talk about it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

