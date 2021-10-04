Advertise with Us
William Shatner to fly to space on Blue Origin rocket next week

“Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on a Blue Origin rocket; the trip is planned...
“Star Trek” actor William Shatner to fly to space on a Blue Origin rocket; the trip is planned for next week.(Gray News)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek’s Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company’s second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.

The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

