Traffic Alert: Vehicle overturned on I-40 after 5-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-40 at McLean where a vehicle overturned. Memphis police say five vehicles were involved in the crash.

One woman is being taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Cameras show traffic is backed up and two lanes heading eastbound are open at this time.

