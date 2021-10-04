Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Traffic Alert: Vehicle overturned on I-40 after 5-vehicle crash

Overturned vehicle on I-40 at McLean
Overturned vehicle on I-40 at McLean(TDOT SmartWay)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on I-40 at McLean where a vehicle overturned. Memphis police say five vehicles were involved in the crash.

One woman is being taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Cameras show traffic is backed up and two lanes heading eastbound are open at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in Southaven bomb threat
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend

Latest News

Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
Traffic light generic
Mempho Music Fest and Ironman to affect traffic
Bridge inspection to cause lane closures
Bridge inspection to close lanes on I-55
Mempho Music Fest and Ironman to affect traffic
Mempho Music Fest and Ironman to affect traffic