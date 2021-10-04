Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police reports three of their officers have died in a traffic-related crash this year.

The latest incident took place over the weekend.

34-year-old Officer Darrell Adams was investigating a two-vehicle crash along I-40 and North Watkins Saturday when he was struck by a semi-truck.

“It’s just an unfortunate reality that something like this happens to a Memphis police officer,” said Essica Cage-Rosario, president of the Memphis Police Association.

Memphis Police Chief C.J. Davis said her “heart aches for the loss of another dedicated servant of our city.”

Adams had been with the department for five years. Rosario says from talking with his colleagues, she could tell they adored him.

“Some of his coworkers shared how he was a huge Tennessee Titans fan and how he worked hard and loved his family. He worked for his family, he was actually working overtime that day,” Rosario said.

The Officer Down Memorial page, which added Adams to its online memorial, says as of Monday morning, 47 police officers have died in traffic-related crashes this year, compared to 45 killed by gunfire.

Adams is the third Memphis police officer to die in a traffic-related crash this year.

“Sometimes we go years without losing an officer in the line of duty and unfortunately, this year we’ve had three line of duty deaths. I don’t think it’s an increase, I think it’s just something that’s happening this year, unfortunately,” Rosario said.

The Memphis Police Department says it’s still investigating the incident and shared the semi-truck driver did remain on the scene. No charges have been filed at this time.

The Memphis Police Association is raising money for Adams’ family. Rosario says as of Monday morning, over $15,000 have been raised.

