Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating a double homicide that happened early Monday morning in Parkway Village.
Memphis police say a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Summerlane Avenue after a suspected robbery.
No arrests have been made in this case.
If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
