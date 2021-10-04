Advertise with Us
Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village

Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.
Memphis police investigating deadly robbery on Summerlane Ave.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating a double homicide that happened early Monday morning in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Summerlane Avenue after a suspected robbery.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

