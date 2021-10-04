Suspected robbery ends in double homicide in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officials are investigating a double homicide that happened early Monday morning in Parkway Village.

Memphis police say a man and woman were found dead inside a home on Summerlane Avenue after a suspected robbery.

No arrests have been made in this case.

If you have information on this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4844 Summer Lane. A male and female were located in the residence and pronounced dead.

Prelim info indicated that this was a robbery. No arrests have been made. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2021

