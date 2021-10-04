School nurse one of the first to respond to victim of Memphis school shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 13-year-old boy injured in a shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis has been released from the hospital.

Now, one of the people who first went to the boy’s side is being called a hero.

Nurse Karen Taylor has only been the school nurse at Cummings K-8 Optional School since the beginning of the year, but for more than 50 years she’s been a nurse helping to save countless people’s lives.

So, when a student was shot by who police say was another student inside the school, Taylor was one of the first people at the boy’s side.

Taylor feels a certain way about being called a hero.

“I don’t like it,” she said.

However, the 73-year-old nurse understands why people want to label her as one. Thursday morning after a student was shot inside Cummings K-8 Optional School, there were a lot of unknowns, like will the victim survive?

Taylor has been a nurse since she was 19. She’s worked at nearly every hospital that has called Memphis home. At the same time, she’s battled breast cancer, raised her family, and even taken in children who are not her own, but consider her family.

She said she’ll remember what happened Thursday forever.

“I heard a call that sounded like ‘Nurse Taylor we need you in the counselor’s office right now,’” Taylor said.

In the office, Taylor found a student slumped in a chair.

“The counselor told me, ‘he’s been shot’,” Taylor said.

She applied some pressure on the wound. The former trauma nurse’s training kicked in without skipping a beat.

“I could feel the end of the bullet. I know, my thing is to hold on to the bullet,” Taylor said.

At the same time, Taylor got the student’s father on the phone. She calmed the boy and told him to steady his breathing, and she prayed.

“I’m praying, asking God to please take care of this baby,” Taylor said.

Within minutes, paramedics were on scene and the student was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. He’s since been released. Doctors said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I pray for his recovery and his family,” Taylor said .”I also pray for the other child and his family. We need to teach our kids how to resolve conflict without this.”

The student police say fired the gun is in juvenile detention. Among his charges is criminal attempt first-degree murder. Court documents say the boy admitted to shooting the victim after fighting with him for several days.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

