Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

School nurse one of the first to respond to victim of Memphis school shooting

Cummings K-8 students return to classes day after shooting inside school.
Cummings K-8 students return to classes day after shooting inside school.(WMC)
By Kelly Roberts
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 13-year-old boy injured in a shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School in Memphis has been released from the hospital.

Now, one of the people who first went to the boy’s side is being called a hero.

Nurse Karen Taylor has only been the school nurse at Cummings K-8 Optional School since the beginning of the year, but for more than 50 years she’s been a nurse helping to save countless people’s lives.

So, when a student was shot by who police say was another student inside the school, Taylor was one of the first people at the boy’s side.

Taylor feels a certain way about being called a hero.

“I don’t like it,” she said.

However, the 73-year-old nurse understands why people want to label her as one. Thursday morning after a student was shot inside Cummings K-8 Optional School, there were a lot of unknowns, like will the victim survive?

Taylor has been a nurse since she was 19. She’s worked at nearly every hospital that has called Memphis home. At the same time, she’s battled breast cancer, raised her family, and even taken in children who are not her own, but consider her family.

She said she’ll remember what happened Thursday forever.

“I heard a call that sounded like ‘Nurse Taylor we need you in the counselor’s office right now,’” Taylor said.

In the office, Taylor found a student slumped in a chair.

“The counselor told me, ‘he’s been shot’,” Taylor said.

She applied some pressure on the wound. The former trauma nurse’s training kicked in without skipping a beat.

“I could feel the end of the bullet. I know, my thing is to hold on to the bullet,” Taylor said.

At the same time, Taylor got the student’s father on the phone. She calmed the boy and told him to steady his breathing, and she prayed.

“I’m praying, asking God to please take care of this baby,” Taylor said.

Within minutes, paramedics were on scene and the student was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital. He’s since been released. Doctors said he’s expected to make a full recovery.

“I pray for his recovery and his family,” Taylor said .”I also pray for the other child and his family. We need to teach our kids how to resolve conflict without this.”

The student police say fired the gun is in juvenile detention. Among his charges is criminal attempt first-degree murder. Court documents say the boy admitted to shooting the victim after fighting with him for several days.

The investigation into this shooting is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in Southaven bomb threat
Murder suspect, Rainess Holmes
Rhodes College IDs student killed in off-campus home invasion; warrant issued for suspect
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation

Latest News

Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021
Third Memphis police officer dies in traffic-related crash in 2021
Rhodes College
Rhodes College and surrounding community on high alert after shooting suspect named
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Mississippi v. Tennessee oral arguments recap
Water fight between Mississippi and Tennessee kicks off in-person Supreme Court session