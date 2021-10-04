Rhodes College/Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homecoming weekend for Rhodes College students ended with the death of one of their own, after a break-in and shooting in a home on North McLean Boulevard took place early Sunday morning.

Shooting at 703 North Mclean Boulevard: pic.twitter.com/l2v6BQ7PXU — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 3, 2021

A man and a woman were found inside the home, shot.

The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to ROH and is currently in non-critical condition.

MPD said suspects have been described as multiple black males, 3 to 4, one with a gun.

This investigation is currently active.

The shooting took place just blocks from Rhodes’s campus, and Monday classes have been cancelled.

Rhodes College has cancelled classes for Monday, Oct. 4. pic.twitter.com/rg4obRrgeg — Rhodes College (@RhodesCollege) October 4, 2021

Action News 5 spoke with an anonymous down-the-street neighbor on Sunday afternoon about the incident.

“This morning, I came outside just to go to church, and I look in my front yard. There’s a PlayStation,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor continued to list an assortment of items he found in his yard.

“I asked my neighbor, and we noticed other things and said ‘Wait. Something is up,’” the neighbor said. “(The other neighbor) mentioned there’s cops at the end of the road, and I’m like ‘Let’s go check this out. This must be tied into that,’” the neighbor said.

The neighbor continued, saying he and the other neighbor took police to his yard, where the items were marked and taken into evidence.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who represents the district where the shooting took place, identified the deceased man as a Rhodes College student.

She issued the following statement:

I am deeply saddened and troubled by this morning’s shooting resulting in the death of one Rhodes student and the injury of another on McLean Blvd in District 7. I pray for the complete recovery of the injured student. As a resident of this neighborhood, I share in the grief of my neighbors, constituents, and friends, as well as sharing their concerns about individual safety. I extend my deepest condolences to the Rhodes College community as the students, faculty, and families grapple with this senseless loss of life. As your Commissioner, I am wrestling with our next steps and actions as District 7 and Shelby County continue to be severely impacted by gun violence. From the murder of Braylon Murray in Hyde Park to the shooting at Cummings K-12 to the loss and injury today of Rhodes students, we are losing the youth who are needed for us to have a brighter future. Our county and city are overdue on finding real solutions. I am hopeful this conversation will be a priority for the County Commission in the coming weeks and I am open to conversations with the broader community on restorative solutions to reduce gun violence in Memphis and Shelby County. To all the residents of McLean, VECA, and District 7, my heart is with you, my ears are open, and my feet are ready to take action.

As for the neighbor, he will be taking extra precautions for his homes security.

“Definitely going to get some cameras, not only for ourselves but for the neighbors around here and hopefully bring up some security. Maybe even get the neighborhood watch going,” the neighbor said.

Though Monday classes have been cancelled at Rhodes, college administrators are making counseling resources available to students interested.

They’re asking that students seeking help can call (901) 843-3128.

