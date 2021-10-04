Rhodes College/Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Homecoming weekend for Rhodes College students ended with the death of one of their own, after a break-in and shooting in a home on North McLean Boulevard took place early Sunday morning.
A man and a woman were found inside the home, shot.
The man was pronounced dead, while the woman was taken to ROH and is currently in non-critical condition.
MPD said suspects have been described as multiple black males, 3 to 4, one with a gun.
This investigation is currently active.
The shooting took place just blocks from Rhodes’s campus, and Monday classes have been cancelled.
Action News 5 spoke with an anonymous down-the-street neighbor on Sunday afternoon about the incident.
“This morning, I came outside just to go to church, and I look in my front yard. There’s a PlayStation,” the neighbor said.
The neighbor continued to list an assortment of items he found in his yard.
“I asked my neighbor, and we noticed other things and said ‘Wait. Something is up,’” the neighbor said. “(The other neighbor) mentioned there’s cops at the end of the road, and I’m like ‘Let’s go check this out. This must be tied into that,’” the neighbor said.
The neighbor continued, saying he and the other neighbor took police to his yard, where the items were marked and taken into evidence.
Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer, who represents the district where the shooting took place, identified the deceased man as a Rhodes College student.
She issued the following statement:
As for the neighbor, he will be taking extra precautions for his homes security.
“Definitely going to get some cameras, not only for ourselves but for the neighbors around here and hopefully bring up some security. Maybe even get the neighborhood watch going,” the neighbor said.
Though Monday classes have been cancelled at Rhodes, college administrators are making counseling resources available to students interested.
They’re asking that students seeking help can call (901) 843-3128.
