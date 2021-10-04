Rhodes College and surrounding community on high alert after shooting suspect named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Following a home invasion and fatal shooting blocks from the campus of Rhodes College, new details are emerging as to who was involved.

Monday morning, Memphis police identified 36-year-old Rainess Holmes as a suspect in the killing of Drew Rainer.

A warrant was issued for Holmes’s arrest, and he’s been charged with first-degree murder, two counts of especially aggravated robbery, three counts of aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, and murder in the perpetration of aggravated burglary.

Class was already cancelled that day because of the shooting.

Rhodes students were alerted of Holmes before police made the announcement via their social media.

The Memphis Police Department met with Rhodes students virtually Monday afternoon, advising them on safety.

It is believed Holmes has been targeting student homes off the college’s campus, and students have been advised to take precautions, such as removing decals from their vehicles or staying in campus dorms for the time being.

Rhodes Interim President Carroll Stevens released a statement to the Rhodes community, confirming Rainer was a senior at the college and that his death is a tragic loss.

Counseling is available by calling 901-843-3128 or emailing stokesj@rhodes.edu.

Students may request remote access for classes through this week.

“My mother’s first text to me was, ‘make sure your doors are locked,’” said Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

Sawyer represents District 7, where the shooting happened, but what’s more is she lives a stone’s throw away and saw the police presence as she drove by Sunday morning.

“I did not assume anything so violent,” she said. “I spent a lot of the afternoon talking to my neighbors, people who live next door and across the street from me, checking on them, making sure that they felt safe.”

She feels the crime allegedly committed by Holmes is a part of core issues Memphis and Shelby County face that tie to many deadly crimes committed over the last few months.

“I think it’s under-education. I think it’s under-resourcing. I think that you get to a point where people don’t care about their lives, and they don’t care about other peoples’ lives,” the county Commissioner said.

Sawyer hopes this tragic event can spur conversations among local leaders to tackle these issues and reassure a sense of safety back on McLean Boulevard.

In the meantime, Rhodes has requested patrols from the Memphis Police Department as Holmes remains at large and the investigation active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Crime Stoppers at 901- 528-CASH.

