Rain chances rise the next couple of days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy through sunset with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph. A stray shower could pop up, but most areas remain dry.

TONIGHT: A stray shower is possible early evening otherwise, partly cloudy . Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: northeast at 5 mph.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will start off dry with clouds and some sun. Showers and storms will move from east to west across north MS and west TN late in the day, so most of the rain will be late afternoon or evening. Isolated showers remain possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout and some areas will see very little while others get an inch or so. Highs will be in the mid 70s to near 80.

LATE WEEK: There will be a little more sunshine on Thursday with just a small shower chance and high temperatures in the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.