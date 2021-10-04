Advertise with Us
Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder talked about the importance of being vaccinated against both the flu and COVID-19. And with fall break coming up, she also provided travel advice for those vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

