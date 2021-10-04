Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Police shoot suspect in fatal Philadelphia hospital shooting

Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled...
Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his 43-year-old coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. The 55-year-old suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.(Source: KYW via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his coworker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday.

The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot.

The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive.

Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted. A motive was not immediately clear.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in bomb threat
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel Prize honors discovery of temperature, touch receptors
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend
As Democrats try to usher President Joe Biden's expansive federal government overhaul into law,...
Biden's agenda deadlocked in Congress
The whistleblower asserted during an interview on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that a 2018 change to...
Facebook whistleblower says company chooses profits over public safety