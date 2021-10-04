Mississippi seeks disaster declaration for damages left behind by Hurricane Ida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi leaders say Hurricane Ida is costing the Magnolia State roughly $22.5 million in damages in 19 counties.

State leaders asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration to free up federal funding to help with storm recovery.

The state sought help for residents in eight counties where it said Ida destroyed 11 homes and damaged hundreds of others. Neighboring Louisiana bore the brunt of Ida’s fury after it made landfall on August 29.

A major disaster declaration has been approved for Louisiana.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.