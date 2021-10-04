Advertise with Us
Mississippi seeks disaster declaration for damages left behind by Hurricane Ida

Mississippi Task Force 1
Mississippi Task Force 1(Facebook: Miss. Task Force 1)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi leaders say Hurricane Ida is costing the Magnolia State roughly $22.5 million in damages in 19 counties.

State leaders asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration to free up federal funding to help with storm recovery.

The state sought help for residents in eight counties where it said Ida destroyed 11 homes and damaged hundreds of others. Neighboring Louisiana bore the brunt of Ida’s fury after it made landfall on August 29.

A major disaster declaration has been approved for Louisiana.

