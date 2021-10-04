Advertise with Us
Memphis Madness organizer hypes October 13 event

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Madness Promoter Artemis Williams joined Amanda Hanson at the digital desk Monday.

They talked about the months of planning for this year’s event. While the theme remains top secret, he said Memphis Madness is a chance for fans to get a first look at the Memphis basketball team, but adds it goes beyond that.

“Regardless of if you are black or white or Hispanic, when it comes to tiger basketball, we all see the color blue,” Williams said. “This is one event and one thing that literally brings the city of Memphis together and unite us all.”

Click here to purchase tickets.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

