MAS kicks off Empty the Shelters adoption event to give animals a forever home

Empty the Shelters
Empty the Shelters(Memphis Animal Services)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is kicking off its Empty the Shelters adoption promotion Monday to help give our four-legged friends a forever home.

Those looking to adopt a dog or a cat can do so for just $25.

The promotion will continue through October 10 at the shelter located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

