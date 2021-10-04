MAS kicks off Empty the Shelters adoption event to give animals a forever home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services is kicking off its Empty the Shelters adoption promotion Monday to help give our four-legged friends a forever home.

Those looking to adopt a dog or a cat can do so for just $25.

The promotion will continue through October 10 at the shelter located at 2350 Appling City Cove.

