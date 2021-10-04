Lower humidity returns and more sunshine this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a pleasant morning with low humidity and temperatures in the 60s. Some patchy fog will be possible before 9 am, especially in northeast Mississippi. With a mix of sun and clouds, it will be warm with high temperatures in the lower 80s. A stray shower will be possible after 4 pm, but most of the area will remain dry. Low temperatures will drop to the upper 50s and lower 60s this evening.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 81 degrees. Winds: Northwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds: North at 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: With an upper level weather system sitting over the area, more clouds and rain will be possible on Tuesday. Most of the rain will be in the afternoon and evening. A few afternoon showers will also be possible on Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be more sunshine on Thursday and high temperatures will reach into the lower 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

WEEKEND: It will be a nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.