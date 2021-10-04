‘I’m tired of this’ Memphis mayor frustrated after violent weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Like most politicians, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland chooses his words carefully.

But when it comes to violence in Memphis, the mayor has had enough.

“Like I said last night, I’m tired of this” Strickland said.

Strickland is referring to recent violence in Memphis at the hands of young people, like the two 16-years-olds who police say murdered a man at a Parkway Village convenience store last Thursday, and the shooting at Cummings K-8 Optional School that same day.

Police say a 13-year-old boy brought a gun to the school and shot a classmate he had been fighting with.

Strickland says too often with crimes like these, people demand accountability from the government, but not from parents.

“I’m tired of the lack of involvement from folks,” Strickland said. “We have a 13-year-old who brings a gun to school. It’s obvious it was a family gun. And at a minimum, the community, the media needs to be asking: Where were you? Why didn’t you do something? Why are you letting your child walk into school with a gun?”

Strickland’s words are similar to those of anti-violence activist Stevie Moore, the co-founder of Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (FFUN).

“We need to stop pointing the finger and blaming everybody else,” Moore said. “I tell people all the time to be careful about pointing the finger at what someone else ain’t doing because the next question I’m going to ask you is ‘What are you doing?’”

Moore says only when more Memphians stand up together and demand change within their own neighborhoods will violence begin to subside.

He says more must be done to reach young people at risk of falling into a life of crime. He says condemnations by church leaders and other groups will only go so far.

“People who are committing crime don’t go to church, so we’ve got to go to them,” said Moore. “We got to stand out on the corners where they hang out.”

Strickland says the city and many nonprofits will continue doing their part by providing resources to keep young people engaged.

But he says they cannot do it alone.

“I’m not saying it’s easy to be a parent, especially for a single parent. But there are resources out there to help,” Strickland said.

Strickland says those resources include a new Boys & Girls Club program in partnership with Shelby County Schools, as well as community centers and libraries that are now back open.

The FBI’s annual crime report, which was released last week, showed 2020 was the most violent year on record for Memphis since at least 1985.

As of Monday morning, 238 homicides have been recorded this year compared to 232 at this point in 2020, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.