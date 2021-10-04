Grizzlies host open practice ahead of first exhibition game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Grizzlies wrapped up their playoff run season in June and they’re already back with their first preseason game this week.

Ahead of it, putting on a training camp tradition holding their Open practice in front of Grizzlies fans at FedExForum.

The team scrimmaging and putting up shots in front of mostly young kids who were screaming for Ja Morant’s attention.

They wanted his jersey, his sweats, his autograph, everything. Morant taking the time to give the fans what they want after practice as he was reminded of how lucky he is to be in his position.

“I was once that kid looking up to players. For me to be able to come out here and be here and for them to come out and watch me. It’s kind of bittersweet. Obviously you know I didn’t think I would be in this position a while back. I got my offers so I could play. It’s big time, I’m not going to get emotional up here,” Morant said.

The Grizzlies first preseason game is Tuesday against the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m.

