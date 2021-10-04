Advertise with Us
First Alert: Unsettled pattern continues keeping rain chances in place

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level low pressure system will linger over the Mid-South through late week allowing clouds and periods of rain to continue for much of the area followed by a drier and much warmer pattern for the end of the week and weekend.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with patchy fog and a slight chance of a stray shower along with a light North wind and lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms, a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, a light to calm wind, and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with afternoon highs near 80 and lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s and overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

