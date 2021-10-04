Advertise with Us
Facebook, Instagram, other apps down

In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq...
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook, Instagram and many other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Facebook, Instagram and other apps are down Monday morning, according to Downdetector.

Amazon, Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp are also down.

There was no word on the possible cause of the outage or if they are all related somehow, though Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are all owned by Facebook.

The outages involving the Facebook-affiliated apps appear to be major.

