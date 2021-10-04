Advertise with Us
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about what happens with Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson’s seat and whether she will keep it.

On September 30, a jury found Robinson guilt of 4 counts of wire fraud.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

