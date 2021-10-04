Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story about what happens with Tennessee Senator Katrina Robinson’s seat and whether she will keep it.

On September 30, a jury found Robinson guilt of 4 counts of wire fraud.

