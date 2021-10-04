Advertise with Us
DeSoto County deputies on the scene of crash on HWY 51

DeSoto County crash
DeSoto County crash(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County deputies are on the scene of a crash on Highway 51.

A car reportedly crash into a wooded area along the side of the road. Deputies ask that drivers avoid the area of Highway 51 between Starlanding Road and Church Road.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department has not reported any injuries at this time.

We are working to learn more on the investigation.

