Breakdown: Why the autumn sky is so blue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -If you have ever thought that the skies in autumn are bluer, you are correct. Lets start with why the sky is blue in the first place. The light of the sun is composed of several different colors, or wavelengths. Blue and violet have shorter wavelengths. When the sun’s light goes through earth, it goes through layers of gas molecules and particles of dust. These particles are smaller in size like the smaller wavelength of blue and violent and so these colors scatter more easily.

The sun is at a lower angle and a phenomenon called Rayleigh scattering directs more blue light toward your eyes. This will mean a more vibrant blue sky. There are other contributing factors like, lower humidity levels in fall thanks to a drop in temperatures, colder air can’t hold as much moisture. Less cloud cover and haze allows more blue to be visible. The orange and yellow leaves provides a nice contrast to the vibrant blue sky.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

