17 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 129 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County along with 17 additional virus-related deaths.

The health department has reported 142,578 total cases and 2,102 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 40 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

SCHD data shows active pediatric cases are now below 1,000 with 961 active cases reported among children as of Monday morning.

There are 3,161 active cases countywide. School-aged children account for 33% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Last week, the county’s weekly positivity rate dropped once again for the fourth week in a row. The rate for the week of September 19 is at 8.3% down from the 10.5% for the previous week.

The Shelby County Health Department has been keeping track of ongoing COVID-19 clusters in area nursing homes and long-term facilities. According to a chart, no deaths have been reported in the facilities with clusters but some of them have experienced multiple cluster investigations.

Below is a list of ongoing clusters.

COVID-19 clusters at Shelby County long-term facilities (SCHD)

To continue on the downward trend the county is seeing with daily case numbers, health officials are encouraging people to take advantage of the vaccine and booster shots if they are eligible.

Shelby County vaccine data:

489,721 total people vaccinated

80,128 people partially vaccinated

409,593 people fully vaccinated

883,651 total vaccinations administered

6,662 vaccinations reported within last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 data in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

