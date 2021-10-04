Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

17 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Shelby County

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 4
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 4(SCHD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 129 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County along with 17 additional virus-related deaths.

The health department has reported 142,578 total cases and 2,102 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are also 40 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

SCHD data shows active pediatric cases are now below 1,000 with 961 active cases reported among children as of Monday morning.

There are 3,161 active cases countywide. School-aged children account for 33% of all active cases in Shelby County.

Last week, the county’s weekly positivity rate dropped once again for the fourth week in a row. The rate for the week of September 19 is at 8.3% down from the 10.5% for the previous week.

The Shelby County Health Department has been keeping track of ongoing COVID-19 clusters in area nursing homes and long-term facilities. According to a chart, no deaths have been reported in the facilities with clusters but some of them have experienced multiple cluster investigations.

Below is a list of ongoing clusters.

COVID-19 clusters at Shelby County long-term facilities
COVID-19 clusters at Shelby County long-term facilities(SCHD)

To continue on the downward trend the county is seeing with daily case numbers, health officials are encouraging people to take advantage of the vaccine and booster shots if they are eligible.

Shelby County vaccine data:

  • 489,721 total people vaccinated
  • 80,128 people partially vaccinated
  • 409,593 people fully vaccinated
  • 883,651 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,662 vaccinations reported within last seven days

For more information on COVID-19 data in Shelby County, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Car
Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat
Woman charged in Southaven bomb threat
This home on N. McClean Blvd. just blocks from Rhodes College was the site of a home invasion...
Rhodes College, Midtown community in shock over Sunday’s fatal shooting
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Officer hit, killed while conducting crash investigation
Memphis Police Officer struck, killed by 18 wheeler
Tributes pour in for Memphis police officer killed on I-40 over the weekend

Latest News

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,561 new cases reported Mon.
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 update 10/3/21
Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
COVID-19 daily update 10/2/21
Health Department reports 246 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County