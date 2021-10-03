Two shot, one dead in shooting near Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting where two people were shot around 5:40 a.m. Sunday morning near North McLean Boulevard.

Officers say that a man and woman were found shot and the man was pronounced dead on the scene. The woman was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police say the suspects were described as three to four black men, and one was armed with a gun.

A Rhodes College representative shared an email that was sent out to students that says a campus safety alert was sent out.

The alert stated that there was “an overnight off-campus residential home invasion” and there is no current threat to the campus at this time.

Officers say this is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

MPD encourages anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. You will remain anonymous.

