Tigers open conference play with loss to Temple

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers have lost two games in a row, after a 34-31 loss to Temple to open AAC play. Their first losing streak since 2018.

Memphis, yet again, started out strong, up 17-0 before the Owls started chipping away at the score. Temple scored 17 straight to make it a tie game at half.

Temple’s comeback started in the 2nd quarter. Tigers running back Brandon Thomas, was stripped of the ball and the Owls recovered the fumble. It was Thomas’ second straight game with a fumble. On the ensuing drive, Temple made it a three point game.

Coming out of half, Seth Henigan connected with tight end Sean Dykes in the end zone to take the lead again. After Temple took a one point lead at the end of the 4th quarter, the Tigers had a chance to regain it, but Kylan Watkins, who was playing in his first game of the season, back from injury, fumbled on the goal line to turn over the ball.

Memphis was within three with 30 seconds left to play after scoring a touchdown and a successful two point conversion. However, they didn’t recover the onside kick and Temple got the 34-31 win.

“Not good enough,” Memphis head coach Ryan Silverfield said. “Just left the locker room, told our guys, we’ve got to get better. It always starts with me, but we have to find ways to execute. Obviously turnovers will kill you. A fumble on the 6 inch and with your back. That’ll put your defense in a bad spot.”

Up next the Tigers play in Tulsa, Saturday, with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

