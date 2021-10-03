Advertise with Us
Southaven Police on the scene of bomb threat

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department report that they have received a bomb threat for the Marshalls on Goodman Road Sunday afternoon.

Officers are on the scene and have evacuated the area and a bomb squad has been contacted to assist the investigation.

No injuries have been reported in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

