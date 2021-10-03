Showers and thunderstorms through lunch, then isolated showers through the evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re dealing with some showers again this morning, even some rumbles of thunder too. Some thunderstorms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. The bulk of the rain will exit (west to east) by lunch time, however, cannot rule out some isolated showers that last through the evening as the actual cold front itself moves through.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the morning with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s and light winds.

THIS WEEK:

Monday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows near 60.

Thursday and Friday will partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, and lows near 60.

Meteorologist Erin Thomas

