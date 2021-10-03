Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 284 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eleven new deaths as of Sunday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 142,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,085 deaths in Shelby County.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10/3/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

As the numbers have continued on a downward trend, the seven day average confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently 262.

Shelby County is 69.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

489,251 total people vaccinated

80,556 people partially vaccinated

408,6951 people fully vaccinated

882,289 total vaccinations administered

6,662 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Hospital data from September 29 shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD (SCHD)

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On September 25 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 8.3%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

