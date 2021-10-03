Advertise with Us
Health Department reports 284 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

COVID-19 update 10/3/21
COVID-19 update 10/3/21(Shelby County Health Department)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 284 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eleven new deaths as of Sunday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 142,449 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,085 deaths in Shelby County.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10/3/21
COVID-19 data dashboard 10/3/21(Shelby County Health Department)

As the numbers have continued on a downward trend, the seven day average confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently 262.

Shelby County is 69.9% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

  • 489,251 total people vaccinated
  • 80,556 people partially vaccinated
  • 408,6951 people fully vaccinated
  • 882,289 total vaccinations administered
  • 6,662 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Hospital data from September 29 shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD
Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD(SCHD)

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On September 25 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 8.3%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

