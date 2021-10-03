A few isolated showers possible through tonight along with patchy fog

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The bulk of the rain moved out this morning but a few isolated showers and storms will remain possible through tonight mainly across north Mississippi into the Tennessee Valley. Some patchy fog could develop tonight and into tomorrow morning. This week rain chances will be low but daily through Wednesday but not everyone will see rain.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a stray shower possible and some areas of patchy fog with lows in the mid 60s, along with northwesterly winds at 5 -10 mph.

TOMORROW: Patchy fog early then mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Afternoon high temperatures near 80 with light northwesterly winds.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and lows in the lower 60s, winds will be light out of the northeast.

THIS WEEK: Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows in the lower 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the low 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEKEND: Partly Cloudy both days with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.