Two suspects arrested in connection with Oxford murder

Two suspect arrested in connection with Oxford murder(Source: Oxford Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder in Oxford.

Paul Rice, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. Jermaine Cox, 40, is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Oxford police say officers responded to a disturbance and shots being fired September 30 on Saddle Creek Drive. Police located Rice and took him into custody. The victim, 29-year-old Quintin McDonald of Como, was struck one time and died from injuries related to the gunshot wound.

Rice was issued a $1 million bond and Cox was issued a $100,000 bond.

