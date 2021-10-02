Two suspects arrested in connection with Oxford murder

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a murder in Oxford.

Paul Rice, 26, is charged with first-degree murder. Jermaine Cox, 40, is charged with tampering with evidence and possession of weapon by a convicted felon.

Oxford police say officers responded to a disturbance and shots being fired September 30 on Saddle Creek Drive. Police located Rice and took him into custody. The victim, 29-year-old Quintin McDonald of Como, was struck one time and died from injuries related to the gunshot wound.

Rice was issued a $1 million bond and Cox was issued a $100,000 bond.

