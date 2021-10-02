Traffic Alert: Lane Closures on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say that, due to an ongoing investigation, all westbound lanes of traffic on I-40 are currently shut down near North Watkins Street.

The lanes will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Police advise seeking an alternate route.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.