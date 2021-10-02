Advertise with Us
Traffic Alert: Lane Closures on I-40

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police say that, due to an ongoing investigation, all westbound lanes of traffic on I-40 are currently shut down near North Watkins Street.

The lanes will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Police advise seeking an alternate route.

