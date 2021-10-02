Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools thanks nurse who sprang into action following school shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Schools is showing gratitude to a nurse that sprang into action after a school shooting this week.

73-year-old Karen Taylor is a nurse at Cummings K-8, where the shooting took place Thursday.

Shelby County Schools superintendent, Dr. Joris Ray, says Taylor immediately rushed to the injured student’s side until medics arrived. She helped stop the student’s bleeding.

“I don’t think I’m a hero, I just think I was at the right place at the right time,” said Taylor during an interview. “And I did what was right.

The school district extends its heartfelt appreciation to Taylor.

