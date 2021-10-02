Advertise with Us
Repeat sex offender convicted of 2006 rape in Memphis

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who’s been in prison since 2015 for sex crime was convicted Thursday for a 2006 rape.

Joshua Beadle, 31, was found guilty of aggravated rape. He will be sentenced for this crime on November 3.

Investigators said Beadle broke into an apartment near Downtown Memphis in 2006 and raped a 22-year-old woman. The sexual assault kit from that crime was part of the backlog in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Beadle has six prior felony convictions, including rape, and has pending cases that include rape and aggravated assault.

