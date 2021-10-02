Advertise with Us
Rain likely again tomorrow but not a washout

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It has been a cloudy and rainy day and while some will see a break in the rain this evening more rain will develop tonight. A cold front will track across the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow and that will mean more rain and possibly a few storms tonight and during the morning hours on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will move out in the afternoon, but we can’t rule out a stray shower even into the afternoon with the system nearby.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunder with a light Southwest wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms possible in the morning with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 60s and light winds.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows near 60. Thursday and Friday will partly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80, and lows near 60.

