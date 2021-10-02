Health Department reports 246 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reported 246 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths as of Saturday morning.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 142,9165 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,074 deaths in Shelby County.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10/2/21 (Shelby County Health Department)

As the numbers have continued on a downward trend, the seven day average confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently 275.

Average vaccination numbers have also been trending downwards, and the average vaccinations per day for the last seven days is 651. The recent drop in vaccinations is slowing Shelby County’s progress in reaching the goal of herd immunity of 700,000 people vaccinated.

Shelby County is 69.7% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

487,704 total people vaccinated

81,176 people partially vaccinated

406,528 people fully vaccinated

878,584 total vaccinations administered

4,5551 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Hospital data still shows ICU utilization at 96% and acute care is at 94% -- both of these percentages signify the health care system remains in the red zone.

Healthcare Resource Tracking System - SCHD (SCHD)

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On September 25 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 8.3%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

