Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site set to reopen

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site is set to reopen this month.

The site reopens Friday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays through October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers will add additional dates if there is a demand.

On average, 918 COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered daily in Shelby County.

City of Memphis chief operating officer, Doug McGowen, says Shelby county residents need to take advantage of all of the options available to protect themselves from COVID-19.

”There has been some conversation about whether the guidelines for vaccinations have been clear, and I think there has been some mixed messaging around vaccines that have come from different federal agencies. But what has been clear from day one is that masks work, social distancing works, and clearly from the data Dr. Taylor is going to talk about, vaccinations works,” said McGowen.

There are just over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County Friday. Eighty-nine of those new cases are confirmed in children.

The daily case count is trending down along with hospitalizations and the positivity rate.

This brings the active case total to 3,490, which is also down from 10,000 cases just a few weeks ago.

