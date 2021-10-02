Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site set to reopen

Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site set to reopen for three date in Oct.
Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site set to reopen for three date in Oct.(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Baptist Church vaccination site is set to reopen this month.

The site reopens Friday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays through October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers will add additional dates if there is a demand.

On average, 918 COVID-19 vaccine doses are being administered daily in Shelby County.

City of Memphis chief operating officer, Doug McGowen, says Shelby county residents need to take advantage of all of the options available to protect themselves from COVID-19.

”There has been some conversation about whether the guidelines for vaccinations have been clear, and I think there has been some mixed messaging around vaccines that have come from different federal agencies. But what has been clear from day one is that masks work, social distancing works, and clearly from the data Dr. Taylor is going to talk about, vaccinations works,” said McGowen.

There are just over 300 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County Friday. Eighty-nine of those new cases are confirmed in children.

The daily case count is trending down along with hospitalizations and the positivity rate.

This brings the active case total to 3,490, which is also down from 10,000 cases just a few weeks ago.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
13-year-old shot at Memphis school, teen suspect surrenders to police
State Sen. Katrina Robinson and attorneys maintain innocence after guilty verdict
Jury finds State Sen. Katrina Robinson guilty of wire fraud
Barbara Swearengen Ware
Former Memphis City Council member, Barbara Swearengen Ware, dies of COVID-19
Landon Woodson
Mississippi high school student dies of COVID-19
SCS superintendent press conference on shooting at Cummings K-8
‘This must stop’: Shelby County Schools superintendent asks for community’s support after school shooting

Latest News

Court: Suspect says he and victim fought before shooting at Memphis school
Court: Suspect says he and victim fought before shooting at Memphis school
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Court: Suspect says he and victim fought before shooting at Memphis school
Hispanic Heritage Month: Community organizer using life experiences to help the Mid-South
Hispanic Heritage Month: Community organizer using life experiences to help the Mid-South
Memphis Police Car
Person hit, killed in hit-and-run