First Alert to an extended rainy pattern

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 3:50 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steady flow of moisture into the Mid-South combined with a series of upper level disturbances and a cold front will keep chances for rain in place this weekend and into next week. Rainfall amounts Saturday and Sunday will average a half inch to an inch with higher amount possible.

TODAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunder along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Southwest wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomaswx

