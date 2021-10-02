Family and friends remember victim of Collierville mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There was heartache and hope inside the Catholic Church of the Incarnation.

Family and friends attended the visitation for 70-year-old Olivia King Friday night. She was among the 15 people shot at the Collierville Kroger last week. Ten employees and five customers were shot.

Hours before that fateful trip to the grocery store, Olivia King was in this very church.

“There really isn’t a better way to go meet our Lord than to have just come from meeting Him here at mass,” said her son, Jason King.

Olivia King was remembered as a devout Catholic and a devoted mother to three sons, Jason, Wes, and Greg, all three of whom live out of state.

“Two weeks ago was our last time talking and she was just so grateful to hear from me,” Greg King said.

Olivia King was a navy wife, and after her husband Greg retired, she worked for DuPont, National Memphis Golf Club, and as a financial secretary at Collierville Elementary School.

Sweet, kind, and a friend to everyone she met, is how everyone describes her.

“But what she showed us was you don’t have to have all the fancy trappings of the world to be obedient and to live in her faith,” said Wes King. “To inspire others, just be the simple act of kindness and go to church.”

Her family is already talking about forgiving the man who took their mother from them. Their faith, and their mother they say, wouldn’t want it any other way.

That same faith will help get them through this tragedy.

“How I hope her legacy manifests in myself is to be more like she was to me these last couple of years, to be relentless in forgiveness, in patience, and in love,” Greg King said.

Olivia King’s funeral is Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Church of the Incarnation.

