Arkansas State University charters first Latinx sorority

Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada
Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Five women at Arkansas State University are now the founders of Hermandad de Sigma Iota Alpha, Incorporada, the campus’s first Latinx sorority.

Founders Katheryn Vivar and Gabriela Huerta said it’s a dream come true to see history unfold right before their eyes.

“I feel like it still sometimes hasn’t hit me yet because something so big and something that is well needed here on campus,” Huerta said.

Huerta mentioned the purpose of the existence of this sorority is to educate and create awareness for the Hispanic & Latinx community.

Prior to Sigma Iota Alpha’s presence on campus, there were at least two organizations that catered to the Hispanic and Latinx communities.

“Having SIA has helped me,” Vivar said. “I think it has also helped other Latinas come out and not just go to class and just to their dorms as I did.”

Vivar and Huerta hope to recruit more Latina women to join the organization with support from communities on and off-campus.

“Without the support from everyone,” Vivar said. “We wouldn’t be here.”

