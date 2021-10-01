Your First Alert to a rainy weekend pattern

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steady flow of moisture into the Mid-South combined with a series of upper level disturbances and a cold front will keep rain in place for much of the area this weekend. Rainfall amounts Saturday and Sunday will average a half inch to an inch with higher amount possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light South wind, and overnight lows near 70.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain and thunder along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, a light Southwest wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 70s, and lows in the mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers along with highs in the mid 70s and lows near 60. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers, afternoon highs in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows near 60. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

