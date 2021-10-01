Woman arrested, charged with commission of an act of terrorism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was arrested Thursday after saying in a Facebook Live video that she would throw a bomb in Leadership Prep Charter School.

According to a report, Kevita Freeman went to LPCS and spoke with school staff. After leaving the school, Freeman posted a live video to her Facebook page and made statements that suggest she would run her car into the school and throw a bomb in the school.

The report says Freeman was placed into custody and admitted to making the statements in the video.

Freeman is charged with commission of an act of terrorism.

