Weekend rain chances are going up

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will mix with a little sun this afternoon. A passing shower or storm could still pop up at any time. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain possible after midnight and especially by sunrise. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. Winds will be southeast at 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday now looks cloudy with periods of rain. More scattered showers or storms are likely Sunday as a cold front pushes into the area. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in most spots both days.

NEXT WEEK: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers on Monday and more clouds for much of the week as an upper low moves nearby by Wednesday. A stray shower can’t be ruled out each day through Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 50s.

