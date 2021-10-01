Advertise with Us
Unsettled pattern firmly in place for the next few days

By Ron Childers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level disturbance will keep clouds and periods of rain in place now through the weekend followed by lingering clouds, slight rain chances, and cooler temperatures for much of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of isolated showers, a light Southeast wind, and overnight lows in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with scattered showers along with a Southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and high temperatures in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of showers, a light Southeast wind, and lows in the upper 60s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers, highs near 80, and overnight lows in the upper 60s. Sunday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and overnight lows in the upper 50s to near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

