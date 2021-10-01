Tigers hit the road as running back Kylan Watkins named Campbell Trophy semifinalist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Tigers football team opens AAC play on the road at Temple Saturday.

The University of Memphis features a quarterback/running back duo in Seth Henigan and Brandon Thomas that’s ranked 14th in the nation for offensive production.

And congratulations to UofM running back Kylan Watkins. He’s a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, also known as the Academic Heisman.

The former Whitehaven star has been injured this year but he’s still killing it in the classroom.

Former Tigers quarterback Brady White won the Campbell Trophy last year.

Also earning semifinalist honors: Memphian Tyler Badie, a running back for Missouri; Ole Miss center Ben Brown; Austin Williams of Mississippi State; and Matthew Butler of Tennessee.

